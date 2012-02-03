RPT-US to require disclosure of fracking fluids on public land

* Interior Dept requires companies to disclose chemicals
* Timing uncertain on roll-out of rules
* Industry says it already discloses voluntarily
By Timothy Gardner and Ayesha Rascoe
WASHINGTON, Feb 3 The U.S. government will
require natural gas drillers to disclose which chemicals they
use in hydraulic fracturing on public lands, according to draft
rules crafted by the Interior Department.
President Barack Obama pledged in the State of the Union
address last week that the government would develop a road map
for responsible natural gas production and roll out new rules to
ensure drillers protect the environment.
Companies would be required to disclose the "complete
chemical makeup of all materials used" in fracking fluids under
the Interior Department's draft rules, a copy of which was
obtained by Reuters.
The industry objected to any rule that would force drillers
to reveal the chemicals used in fracking, during which
chemical-laced water and sand are blasted deep below ground to
release oil and natural gas trapped within rock formations.
Fracking has allowed companies to tap a wealth of new natural
gas reserves but critics say the procedure has polluted water
and air.
The Bureau of Land Management estimates that companies use
the fracking technique on about 90 percent of wells drilled on
federal lands.
The proposed rules would also require drillers to ensure the
stability of underground casing in wells and that waste water
from fracking does not leak into the environment.
The Interior Department has said it is moving
ahead with the rules but has not offered a specific timeline for
when they will be released.
Fracking has helped companies tap vast reserves of natural
gas that could turn the United States into an exporter of the
fuel. But environmental groups and some residents near fracking
operations say the process pollutes the water and air.
The Environmental Protection Agency late last year issued a
draft study that said fracking fluids likely polluted an aquifer
that supplies public drinking water in Wyoming. The agency is
also trucking drinking water to four homes in Dimock,
Pennsylvania after receiving data from residents suggesting the
water has been polluted by drilling.
The EPA is also formulating rules on emissions from natural
gas operations.
The energy industry complained that the draft rules were
overkill as companies were voluntarily revealing the fluids.
U.S. law does not require disclosure of fluids used in fracking
on federal lands.
"The federal government should not add bureaucratic layers
where disclosure is already occurring," said Reid Porter, a
spokesman at the American Petroleum Institute. He said states
are effectively requiring disclosure and the industry has helped
them create such programs.
TRACE PROBLEMS TO THEIR SOURCE
One of the largest natural gas drillers, Chesapeake Energy
Corp, said it has been voluntarily disclosing its
information on chemicals for nearly a year on all its wells on
public or private lands on a web site called www.fracfocus.com .
Jared Polis, a Democratic U.S. Representative from Colorado
praised the move to toughen regulations.
"It's essential to disclose fracking chemicals anywhere
they're used in order to protect the public's health in
populated areas where those chemicals are most likely to affect
the our air, water and health," he said.
Provisions that better monitor wells before during and after
drilling, will allow "doctors and regulators alike to trace
problems back to their source," he said.