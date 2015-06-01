Drilling resumes in Texas city that tried to ban fracking

| DALLAS, June 1
DALLAS, June 1 Drilling resumed on Monday at a
hydraulic fracturing, or fracking, site in Denton, Texas, a
college town that had voted to ban the oil and gas extraction
process.
Voters in Denton, about 30 miles (50 km) north of Dallas,
approved the ban last November, a move that prompted lawsuits by
the industry's Texas Oil & Gas Association and about a dozen
bills in the Texas legislature to give sole regulatory authority
for oil and gas to the state.
Vantage Energy resumed operations on Monday after a
state law signed last month by Governor Greg Abbott, a
Republican, prohibited cities from interfering in the nation's
top crude oil- and natural gas-producing state.
About a dozen supporters of Denton's ban gathered at the
entryway to the site. Three were arrested and charged with
criminal trespassing for refusing to move, said Denton police
spokesman Ryan Grelle.
Fracking was pioneered in the underground Barnett shale
natural gas formation that spans a large area of North Texas
where Denton is located. The Barnett formation is one of the
most productive U.S. natural gas fields.
Fracking involves injecting a mix of pressurized water, sand
and other chemicals into the shale rock to release oil and
natural gas.
(Editing by Jon Herskovitz and Peter Cooney)