UPDATE 2-Former 'Twilight' studio investor arrested for fraud scheme

(Recasts, adds details from court hearing)

By Nate Raymond

NEW YORK, July 13 A former investor in the studio behind the "Twilight" movie franchise was arrested on Wednesday on charges that he participated in fraudulent schemes involving a bankrupt technology company called Kit Digital Inc.

Omar Amanat, an investor in media, finance and technology companies, was charged in an indictment filed in Manhattan federal court with wire fraud, aiding and abetting investment adviser fraud, and conspiracy to commit securities fraud.

His case was the latest to emerge in an investigation into Kit Digital, whose ex-chief executive, Kaleil Isaza Tuzman, is awaiting extradition in Colombia on charges that he schemed to deceive investors about the company's health.

Amanat, 43, who prosecutors say associated with Tuzman, was arrested at a $4.75 million rental house in Short Hills, New Jersey. U.S. Magistrate Judge Frank Maas later set bail at $2.5 million and imposed home detention.

Amanat's lawyer, Christopher Ferguson, in court questioned the case's strength, saying it appeared to be based on one co-operating witness's claims.

In announcing the arrest, prosecutors also unveiled charges against an ex-lawyer for Kit Digital, Rima Jameel of the United Arab Emirates, who turned fugitive after a 2002 conviction.

They also announced a co-operation deal with former Charlotte-based hedge fund manager Stephen Maiden, who secretly pleaded guilty this month and is already serving a seven-year sentence for running a Ponzi scheme.

Jameel could not be reached for comment. Maiden's lawyer did not respond to requests for comment.

Amanat was a prominent investor in "Twilight" studio Summit Entertainment before its 2012 sale to Lions Gate Entertainment Corp.

More recently, he has been involved in a high-profile dispute over luxury hotel company Aman Resorts with former business partner Russian billionaire Vladislav Doronin.

Wednesday's indictment said in 2008, Maiden's Maiden Capital Opportunity Fund put $1 million into a Tuzman-controlled vehicle that invested in Kit Digital after Amanat introduced the two men to each other.

Amanat then sought an investment from Tuzman in an investment fund with which he was affiliated, Enable Invest Ltd, prompting Kit Digital to invest $6.5 million, using money from Maiden's fund without his permission, prosecutors said.

When Enable suffered losses later in 2008, Amanat helped Maiden conceal them from Maiden Capital's investors, including by providing loans to repay investors, prosecutors said.

Prosecutors said subsequently, from 2008 to 2011, Amanat, Tuzman and Maiden conspired to manipulate the market in Kit Digital shares. The video technology company later filed for bankruptcy in 2013.

The case is U.S. v. Amanat, U.S. District Court, District of New York, No. 15-cr-536. (Reporting by Nate Raymond in New York; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn and Bill Rigby)