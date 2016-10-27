U.S. eyes long prison term for Wall Street scion's fraud

| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Oct 27 U.S. prosecutors on Thursday
said Andrew Caspersen, the scion of a wealthy Wall Street
family, should spend as long as 15-2/3 years in prison after he
pleaded guilty to defrauding friends, family and a charity out
of more than $38 million.
In papers filed with the federal court in Manhattan,
prosecutors said Caspersen, 40, who had worked at a unit of
investment banker Paul Taubman's PJT Partners Inc,
abused the trust of his victims through his "long-running,
significant and elaborate" fraud.
Prosecutors said the son of late Wall Street financier Finn
M.W. Caspersen ran a Ponzi-like scheme from November 2014 to
March 2016 to defraud more than one dozen investors, claiming he
would use their funds to make loans to private equity firms.
Instead, prosecutors said Andrew Caspersen used money he
raised to trade in his own accounts and pay earlier investors.
Though lawyers for Caspersen have said a "pathological"
gambling disorder and mental health issues fueled their client's
crimes, prosecutors said the 151- to 188-month prison term
recommended under federal guidelines was justified.
The sentencing request came six days after Caspersen's
lawyers said the Princeton University and Harvard Law School
graduate's gambling addiction and efforts to rehabilitate
himself were among the "powerful mitigating circumstances"
justifying leniency.
Caspersen is scheduled to be sentenced in Manhattan on Nov.
4 by U.S. District Judge Jed Rakoff, a prominent critic of
federal sentencing guidelines.
The judge told Caspersen at his July 6 plea hearing that he
would consider the guidelines when imposing punishment, but that
they "border on the irrational, and I like a sentence to be
rational."
Caspersen has agreed not to appeal any prison term longer
than 15-2/3 years. He also agreed to forfeit more than $45
million, though his lawyer has said he cannot afford that sum.
The case is U.S. v. Caspersen, U.S. District Court, Southern
District of New York, No. 16-cr-00414.
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Additional
reporting by Nate Raymond; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)