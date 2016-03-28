版本:
N.Y. financial services firm partner arrested for securities fraud

NEW YORK, March 28 A managing principal at financial services firm Park Hill Group was arrested on charges that he engaged in a $95 million scheme to defraud investors, U.S. prosecutors said Monday.

Andrew Caspersen, who had worked at the PJT Partners Inc unit since 2013, was named in a criminal complaint filed in federal court in Manhattan, charging him with securities fraud and wire fraud. (Reporting by Nate Raymond in New York; Editing by Bernadette Baum)

