N.Y. financial services firm partner arrested for securities fraud

BRIEF-Rubicon Project to cease providing intent marketing services
* Rubicon Project Inc - has determined that it will cease providing intent marketing services and will close its Toronto, Canada office
NEW YORK, March 28 A managing principal at financial services firm Park Hill Group was arrested on charges that he engaged in a $95 million scheme to defraud investors, U.S. prosecutors said Monday.
Andrew Caspersen, who had worked at the PJT Partners Inc unit since 2013, was named in a criminal complaint filed in federal court in Manhattan, charging him with securities fraud and wire fraud. (Reporting by Nate Raymond in New York; Editing by Bernadette Baum)
* Rubicon Project Inc - has determined that it will cease providing intent marketing services and will close its Toronto, Canada office
* British tour operator flying holidaymakers home (Adds Ghana to contribute troops, paragraph 5)
* Johnson & Johnson reports 7.4 percent passive stake in Merus NV as of Dec 31, 2016 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2j9ZI8k) Further company coverage: