公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 15日

SEC accuses ex-portfolio manager Plaford of insider trading

June 15 A former portfolio manager conducted insider trading ahead of federal regulatory announcements tied to the healthcare industry, and fraudulently inflated the value of securities he oversaw, a U.S. regulator said on Wednesday.

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filed a civil lawsuit in Manhattan federal court accusing Christopher Plaford of fraud over his alleged trading and the alleged mismarking.

It said he traded on inside information concerning possible approval of a generic drug to compete with Sanofi SA's Lovenox to treat deep vein thrombosis, and an impending cut in Medicare reimbursement rates.

(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York)

