SEC accuses ex-portfolio manager Plaford of insider trading

June 15 A former portfolio manager conducted
insider trading ahead of federal regulatory announcements tied
to the healthcare industry, and fraudulently inflated the value
of securities he oversaw, a U.S. regulator said on Wednesday.
The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filed a civil
lawsuit in Manhattan federal court accusing Christopher Plaford
of fraud over his alleged trading and the alleged mismarking.
It said he traded on inside information concerning possible
approval of a generic drug to compete with Sanofi SA's
Lovenox to treat deep vein thrombosis, and an impending cut in
Medicare reimbursement rates.
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York)