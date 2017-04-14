U.S. SEC freezes brokerage accounts behind alleged insider trading

WASHINGTON, April 14 The Securities and Exchange
Commission said on Friday it had frozen assets in two brokerage
accounts used last week to reap more than $1 million in alleged
insider trading profits in connection with a merger announcement
by Liberty Interactive Corp and General Communication Inc
.
The agency said in a statement the traders, currently
unknown, allegedly used foreign brokerage accounts in Britain
and Lebanon to purchase call option contracts through U.S.-based
brokerages and on U.S.-based exchanges in the days leading up to
the announcement of the acquisition.
Liberty Interactive announced a deal on April 4 that
included the purchase of General Communication for $1.12
billion.
(Reporting by Washington Newsroom; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)