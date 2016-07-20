Freddie Mac must face revived U.S. lawsuit over risk disclosures

July 20 A federal appeals court on Wednesday revived a lawsuit accusing Freddie Mac and several former top officials of defrauding shareholders by concealing its subprime mortgage exposure and its inadequate risk management prior to the 2008 financial crisis.

The 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said a lower court judge erred in concluding that the Ohio Public Employees Retirement System did not sufficiently allege that its losses were caused by Freddie Mac's disclosure shortfalls. (Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York, editing by G Crosse)