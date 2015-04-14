Ex-Freddie Mac executives settle SEC fraud lawsuit

BRIEF-Rightside Group to eliminate 15 pct of workforce
* Rightside Group -on January 20, 2017, co announced an organizational restructuring and cost reduction plan in connection with merger transaction
NEW YORK, April 14 Former Freddie Mac Chief Executive Officer Richard Syron and two other one-time executives have reached a settlement in a lawsuit by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission accusing them of misleading investors about the company's exposure to risky mortgage loans.
The settlement, disclosed in court papers filed in Manhattan federal court on Tuesday, calls for Syron to pay $250,000. Patricia Cook, Freddie Mac's former chief business officer, will pay $50,000, while Donald Bisenius, its former vice president of credit policy, will pay $10,000. (Reporting by Nate Raymond in New York; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)
* Lee Enterprises Inc files for mixed shelf of up to $750 million - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2kji9f1) Further company coverage:
* Gran Tierra Energy Inc - Q4 2016 WI average production was approximately 31,000 boepd, which represents a 34 percent increase