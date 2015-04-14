Ex-Freddie Mac executives settle SEC fraud lawsuit

NEW YORK, April 14 Former Freddie Mac Chief Executive Officer Richard Syron and two other one-time executives have reached a settlement in a lawsuit by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission accusing them of misleading investors about the company's exposure to risky mortgage loans.

The settlement, disclosed in court papers filed in Manhattan federal court on Tuesday, calls for Syron to pay $250,000. Patricia Cook, Freddie Mac's former chief business officer, will pay $50,000, while Donald Bisenius, its former vice president of credit policy, will pay $10,000. (Reporting by Nate Raymond in New York; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)