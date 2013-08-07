版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 8月 7日 星期三 20:34 BJT

RPT-Freddie Mac posts second-quarter profit on housing recovery

| WASHINGTON

WASHINGTON Aug 7 Freddie Mac, the U.S.-owned mortgage finance company, on Wednesday posted a $5.0 billion second-quarter profit, the second-largest in the company's history.

Freddie Mac, which has operated under federal conservatorship since it was seized in 2008 during the financial crisis, said it will make a $4.4 billion dividend payment to the U.S. Treasury for its rescue aid.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐