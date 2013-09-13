UPDATE 1-U.S. puts conditions on Honeywell's Intermec purchase

By Ros Krasny
WASHINGTON, Sept 13 U.S. authorities on Friday
cleared Honeywell International's proposed purchase of
mobile computing device maker Intermec on the condition
that Honeywell license to a competitor certain key patents used
in barcode scanners.
"Although divestiture of assets is the preferred remedy in
merger cases, licensing requirements can preserve competition in
markets where access to needed technology is the main barrier to
entry," said Deborah Feinstein, director of the Federal Trade
Commission's Bureau of Competition, said in a statement.
The FTC will require New Jersey based conglomerate Honeywell
to license to Italy's Datalogic IP TECH s.r.l. patents used to
make two-dimensional bar code scanners for the next 12 years.
"The proposed order gives Datalogic access to the patents it
needs to enter the U.S. market immediately and restore the
competition lost due to the merger," Feinstein said.
Intermec, headquartered in Everett, Washington, makes radio
frequency identification (RFID) readers as well as retail
barcode scanners and other related items.
The $600 million deal was approved by the EU in June.
Regulators there said the transaction would not raise
competition concerns because of the existence of credible
competitors in relevant markets.
The merger was approved by Intermec shareholders in March.
On the New York Stock Exchange, Honeywell closed 0.33
percent higher at $84.06 and Intermec rose 1.3 percent to
$10.01.