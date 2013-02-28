版本:
President Obama to name Edith Ramirez head of Federal Trade Commission

WASHINGTON Feb 28 President Barack Obama intends to name Edith Ramirez the chairwoman of the Federal Trade Commission, a White House official said on Thursday.

Ramirez has been an FTC commissioner since April 2010. She was a Los Angeles lawyer specializing in business litigation before joining the commission.

The FTC works to protect consumers from unfair business practices and maintain competition in the marketplace.
