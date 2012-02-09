UPDATE 1-Valero CEO sees 2012 distillate demand up 2 pct

HOUSTON Feb 9 Valero Energy Corp Chief Executive Bill Klesse said on Thursday the company expects global demand for distillates to grow about 2 percent in 2012 while gasoline demand will increase by 1 percent.

"We think there is relatively enough gasoline to supply these markets," Klesse said in a webcast presentation to the Credit Suisse Energy Summit.

Current worldwide demand for distillates is about 26 million barrels per day (bpd) while gasoline demand is running at about 21 million bpd, he said.

Valero, the leading U.S. independent refiner, has two hydrocracking units under construction at refineries in Texas and Louisiana to take advantage of higher demand for distillates.

The 60,000 barrel per day (bpd) hydrocracker being built at Valero's 292,000-barrel-per-day (bpd) Port Arthur, Texas, refinery is expected to be in production by August, Klesse said.

Construction is expected to finish in June, he said, with a six-week unit start-up expected to begin in July.

The company's 205,000 bpd St. Charles refinery in Norco, Louisiana, will bring a new hydrocracker into production in the first quarter of 2013, after construction is completed in the fourth quarter of this year, Klesse said.

The hydrocrackers' output will be about 60 percent distillates and 30 percent gasoline and blendstocks.

The addition of the hydrocrackers will help boost Valero's distillate output by 6 percent to 39 percent of total production in 2013, he said. Gasoline output will fall 7 percent to 42 percent of total production in the same year.

Average distillate margins have been running above $16 per barrel in 2012, compared to about $6 a barrel for gasoline, Klesse said.

U.S. refiners have become net exporters of refined products due to growth in developing countries, he said.

"Exports are the key to the future of the U.S. refining industry," Klesse said.