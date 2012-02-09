Valero CEO says see distillate demand 2 pct in '12

BRIEF-Quintilesims intends to raise 850 mln euros through offering
* Quintilesims announces offering of senior notes and proposed refinancing of existing indebtedness
HOUSTON Feb 9 Valero Energy Corp Chief Executive Bill Klesse said on Thursday the company expects demand for distillates to grow about 2 percent in 2012 while gasoline demand will increase by 1 percent.
"We think there is relatively enough gasoline to supply these markets," Klesse said in a webcast presentation to the Credit Suisse Energy Conference.
Current demand for distillates is about 26 million barrels per day (bpd) while gasoline demand is running at about 21 million bpd, Klesse said.
FRANKFURT, Feb 22 Thyssenkrupp expects the sale of CSA to Ternium to lead to a net loss as it takes a 900 million euro ($946.5 million) writedown on the Brazilian steel mill.
* Blackbird energy inc. Enters into letter of intent to acquire elmworth / pipestone lands from paramount resources, increasing montney land holdings to 115 gross sections (99.9 net)