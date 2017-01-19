RPT-U.S. investors see more automation, not jobs, under Trump administration

(Repeats story that ran earlier with no change to headline or
By David Randall
NEW YORK Jan 19 When U.S. President-elect
Donald Trump criticized United Technologies Corp's
Carrier unit in November for its plan to move some 800 jobs to
Mexico, the parent-company made a swift decision to keep the
factory in Indiana.
Yet, the move did not translate into saving jobs. Instead,
the company decided it would move toward automation as a way to
cut costs.
"We're going to make up $16 million investment in that
factory in Indianapolis to automate, to drive the cost down so
that we can continue to be competitive," chief executive Greg
Hayes said on CNBC last month. "What that ultimately means is
there will be fewer jobs."
Swapping robots and software for human labor has underpinned
much of the productivity gains in the United States over the
last 25 years. Now, with a greater political push to keep
factories at home, investors are betting that automation will
gain speed in industries ranging from auto manufacturing to
chicken processing to craft beer breweries.
The big winners so far include Rockwell Automation Inc
, General Electric Co and Cognex Corp,
which have seen jumps in fund ownership of 80 percent or more in
the current quarter compared with the previous quarter,
according to a Reuters analysis of Morningstar data.
The ROBO Global Robotics and Automation Index ETF is up 7.5
percent since Election Day, or about 15 percent more than the
S&P 500 index, after underperforming the broad market for the
majority of last year. Its largest holdings include cleaning
products maker iRobot Corp, Japanese factory automation
company Fanuc Corp< 6954.T>, and drone aircraft company
AeroVironment Inc.
But the push toward automation could also cut into the
number of jobs saved or created in the United States,
undercutting Trump's boast in a news conference last Wednesday
that he would be "the greatest jobs producer that God ever
created."
CUTTING LABOR COSTS
Declining costs of technology are expected to accelerate the
growth of robotic manufacturing. Some 80 percent of companies
that plan to cut jobs in the next year expect to partially
replace workers with automation, according to a survey of chief
executives by PwC released Monday.
At the same time, developments in fields ranging from
barcodes to digital measurement tools are allowing companies to
hire fewer workers and reduce the time it takes to bring their
products to the market.
Brian Smoluch, a fund manager at the Portland, Oregon-based
Hood River Small-Cap Growth fund, has been buying
shares of Digimarc Corp because of its so-called
invisible barcodes that speed up scanning of packages.
"If it takes a nanosecond to scan something, it allows a
retailer to have fewer people at a checkout counter and makes
self-checkout an easier proposition," he said. That said, the
$300 million market cap company is a "high-risk, high-reward
stock" because its success depends on companies adopting its
technology over rivals.
Eric Marshall, a fund manager at Dallas-based Hodges
Capital, has been buying shares of digital measurement company
FARO Technologies Inc and kitchen equipment maker
Middleby Corp.
Faro, for instance, creates three-dimensional measuring
tools used in aerospace and automotive manufacturing. Shares of
the company are up 18.8 percent since Election Day, triple the
6.3 percent gain in the broad S&P 500 index.
Middleby, meanwhile, recently introduced robots which can
prepare French fries as quickly as a human line cook, saving
labor costs and improving reliability. Shares are up 12.8
percent since Election Day.
"As labor costs go up you're going to see more automated
kitchens within fast-casual restaurants, and Middleby is one of
the key innovators in that industry," Marshall said.
MADE IN THE USA
Republicans are likely to push tax policies that provide
incentives to manufacture goods in the United States, regardless
how the work is done, analysts say.
The result could be that there are more goods made at home,
without a significant reduction in the unemployment rate, which
is currently at 4.7 percent as of December.
"There could be a manufacturing renaissance in this country,
but most of the work will be done by automation, with current
workers retained to do value-added functions," said Nicholas
Heymann, analyst at William Blair who covers General Electric
and expects it to be a boon to the company's automation
business.
(Reporting by David Randall; editing by Diane Craft)