U.S. money funds have small exposure to Deutsche Bank debt

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
NEW YORK, Sept 30 U.S. money market funds own small holdings of debt issued by Deutsche Bank AG as traders speculate about its future after the U.S. Justice Department imposed a $14 billion fine for its misselling of mortgage-backed securities.
The tiny holdings of Deutsche Bank short-term debt diminishes the likelihood of repeating the massive sale of Lehman Brothers' securities by money funds to meet heavy redemption amid the collapse of the U.S. investment bank during the global credit crisis eight years ago.
At the end of August, prime money market funds, which had $1 trillion in assets, held $2.7 billion of Deutsche Bank securities, according to data compiled by the U.S. Office of Financial Research. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said it had grounded all its flights on Saturday due to a system outage.