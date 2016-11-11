Trump victory prompts U.S. fund managers to focus on inflation

| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Nov 11 Donald Trump's surprise victory
in the U.S. presidential race is pushing mutual fund managers
out of dividend stocks and into the shares of financial,
industrial and materials companies that stand to benefit from
rising inflation.
Although inflation remains subdued by most measures, U.S.
longer-dated Treasury yields rose on Thursday to their highest
levels in more than 10 months after Trump emphasized
infrastructure spending and other fiscal stimulus measures in
his acceptance speech on Wednesday.
Higher inflation lowers the relative value of bonds, with
long-dated debt the most vulnerable to inflation expectations.
Increased spending on infrastructure could spur growth and
expand the budget deficit, market participants say.
Dividend stocks, which have been viewed as an alternative
for income-focused investors given low bond yields, slumped in
the wake of Trump's victory. Utility stocks in the S&P 500
are down 6.1 percent since Tuesday's close, while real
estate companies are down 3.8 percent over the same time.
"Cyclical companies were unduly cheap going into this
election, and now we think that the inflation trade is here to
stay," said Ernesto Ramos, head of equities at BMO Asset
Management Group in Chicago.
His funds have been adding to positions in financial
companies such as Wells Fargo and Lincoln National Corp
that should get a margin boost from higher interest
rates, he said.
The Trump administration will be less likely to focus on
regulations that have tamped down on bank profitability and led
to more stringent lending practices, said David Ellison, a
portfolio manager with Hennessey Funds in Boston, who said he
was adding to his regional banks holdings.
"Any kind of easing of regulations will make loans easier to
get and banks more willing to lend," he said.
The S&P 500 bank index rose nearly 10 percent over
the past two sessions and closed Thursday at its highest level
since July 22, 2015.
Trump's promises to renegotiate trade agreements could also
push inflation higher by raising the cost of imported products,
helping domestic materials producers such as United States Steel
Corp and Commercial Metals Co, said Eric Marshall,
a portfolio manager at Dallas-based Hodges Capital.
"Anybody who competes with imports is going to see a
benefit," he said.
Lamar Villere, a portfolio manager at New Orleans-based
Villere & Co, said his funds were adding to small-cap
infrastructure and defense companies, and he expects to see more
mergers and acquisition activity given Trump's repeated
statements that regulations are holding back the broad economy.
"We are looking at deals that might not have happened under
a heavier regulatory environment," he said.
(Reporting by David Randall; Editing by Rodrigo Campos and
Leslie Adler)