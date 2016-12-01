Climate change pushing U.S. fund managers out of apparel stocks

| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Dec 1 Retailers have long relied on
sales of high-margin winter coats and boots to boost annual
profits, but with the season becoming shorter and warmer, U.S.
fund managers are shedding department store and apparel stocks,
convinced the industry is becoming a victim of climate change.
"They desperately need to acknowledge that climate change is
happening, and that they need to change how they do business,"
said Larry Haverty, a fund manager at Gabelli. He has sold
nearly all his retail holdings because of changes in weather
patterns over the last decade.
The industry's long supply lines are one reason why apparel
companies and department stores struggle to adjust to warmer
winters, Haverty said. The industry is also still wedded to the
idea that buyers want winter coats - which tend to have margins
of around 40 percent - in early October, when summer weather
often lingers.
The 2015-2016 winter was the warmest on record, prompting
many U.S. fund managers to abandon apparel stocks altogether.
Approximately 48 percent of U.S. actively managed equity funds
have zero exposure to apparel companies, up from the 38 percent
of funds that shunned apparel stocks at this time last year,
according to Morningstar data.
There are signs that this season will continue to be hard on
apparel makers. The average temperature in October, often seen
as the kick-off to winter clothing sales, was nearly 58 degrees.
That was the third-warmest October on record and the warmest
since 1963, according to the National Centers for Environmental
Information.
The average October temperature has warmed by 0.6 degree per
decade over the last 30 years, with only September having a
greater increase in average warmth, the Centers said. Fifteen of
the 16 warmest years on record have been in the 21st Century.
Warm weather in late November helped push retail stocks in
the S&P 500 down 2 percent over the past 5 days, while the broad
market was mostly flat. Express Inc cited warm weather
as hurting its sales and margins in its quarterly results
announced on Thursday, and its shares skidded more than 21
percent.
Arun Daniel, a portfolio manager at J.O. Hambro Capital
Management, said he has reduced his holdings of apparel
companies as the cold-weather selling window becomes "tighter
and tighter."
While an extremely cold winter or surprise snowstorm could
lead to high sales on pent-up demand, he said, the trend of
warmer winters will mean "there is going to be a price to pay
for companies who are exposed to outerwear" like Columbia
Sportswear Co and Burlington Stores Inc.
WARMER WEATHER OFFERINGS
Companies are starting to roll out more warm-weather
products. Decker's Outdoor Corp, the maker of Ugg
boots, said it will expand its non-shearling styles next year to
extend the brand's seasonal relevance. The company's shares are
down 6.7 percent over the last 5 days, in large part because of
warm-weather concerns, according to a note from Stifel
Financial.
Chris Terry, a portfolio manager at Hodges Funds, said he
focuses on companies that rely less on cold weather clothing. He
has been taking advantage of the sell-off in shares of American
Eagle Outfitters Inc to add to his position in the
company, he said. The retailer's shares fell nearly 12 percent
on Wednesday after it blamed declining mall traffic for its weak
holiday sales forecast.
Terry says the company looks attractive over the long run
because it sells mostly denim and flannel clothing, making it
less reliant on cold weather markets.
"You can wear a flannel shirt if it's 60 degrees in New York
City and people think it's warm and if it's 60 degrees in Texas
and people think it's cold," he said.
(Reporting by David Randall; Editing by Dan Grebler)