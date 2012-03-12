US Energy Dept needs to reorganize its loan program-GAO

March 12 The U.S. Energy Department's data on its loan program is disorganized and its officers do not always follow proper procedures when processing applications, according to a government watchdog report on the program that has been shaken since the high-profile bankruptcy of Solyndra.

One day before a Senate hearing into the program, the Government Accountability Office said staff sometimes deviated from its rigorous application process by skipping steps or poorly documenting parts of the review.

The loan program has come under intense criticism since Solyndra, which had received a $535 million loan guarantee to make cylindrical solar cells, filed for bankruptcy last year.

GAO said poor data could prevent staff from spotting weaknesses in the application review and that failing to follow established procedures could impair their ability to assess risks, potentially leaving taxpayers on the hook if the companies go under.

"Without consolidated data on applicants, managers do not have readily accessible information that would facilitate more efficient program management," GAO said in the report released on Monday.

"Furthermore, because it took months to assemble the data required for GAO's review, it is also clear that the data were not readily available to conduct timely oversight of the program."

The loan guarantee program was created in 2005 to guarantee loans for clean tech and other energy projects, and it received extra funding from the 2009 economic stimulus package.

Solyndra has become a favorite punching bag for Republican candidates vying for their party's presidential nomination, who say it exemplifies a broad failure of President Barack Obama's energy policies.

The Obama administration has stood by the program, which helps projects overcome what GAO called the "valley of death" between developing new technologies and commercializing them.

Energy Secretary Steven Chu will go before the Senate Energy and Natural Resources committee on Tuesday, where he is expected to be grilled on the program again.

The GAO report recommended the Energy Department commit to a firm timetable for consolidating data and measuring program performance, and said officials should ensure that the data includes documents supporting previous decisions.

The loan program's director, David Frantz, responded that the program updated its procedures manual last October and was implementing a comprehensive records management system.