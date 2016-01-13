BRIEF-Senators urge U.S. agencies to assist on California gas leak

WASHINGTON Jan 13 The two U.S. Senators from
California on Wednesday urged the heads of federal agencies,
including the Department of Justice, to offer help to the state
to respond to its biggest methane leak in history.
-- Senators Barbara Boxer and Dianne Feinstein, both
Democrats, wrote to the heads of the Departments of
Transportation and Justice and the Environmental Protection
Agency, asking for a response to several questions by Friday.
-- The senators asked the agencies for updates on their
actions, directions and advice they are providing California and
Southern California Gas Company, which owns the site,
where methane, the main component of natural gas, is leaking.
-- The senators asked for a legal analysis of any federal
authorities that could apply to the leak and natural gas storage
fields in general.
-- They asked for a technical analysis of whether Southern
California Gas Company could more quickly reduce the gas stored
at the facility to help fix the leak.
(Reporting by Timothy Gardner)