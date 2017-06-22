Colonial gasoline line nominations below capacity, 1st time since 2011

NEW YORK, June 22 Colonial Pipeline Co, the
largest U.S. refined products system, said on Thursday that
shipping nominations on its gasoline line had fallen below
capacity for the first time in nearly six years, driving Gulf
Coast cash gasoline prices lower.
The drop in shipping volumes highlights the dire state of
oversupply in the East Coast. Gasoline inventories in the region
fell by 1.3 million barrels last week to 67.6 million barrels,
just shy of the five-year high for this time of year, according
to the U.S. Energy Information Administration.
Colonial, which connects the refinery-rich Gulf Coast to the
demand-heavy East Coast, said in a shipper notice that it will
not be calling for allocations on the next 5-day shipping cycle
on its main gasoline line.
M2 conventional gasoline weakened by as much as 2 cents to
trade 5 cents per gallon under benchmark gasoline futures on the
New York Mercantile Exchange. A1 CBOB in the Gulf Coast
also weakened to trade as much as 12 cents below benchmark
futures.
(Reporting by Devika Krishna Kumar and Jarrett Renshaw in New
York; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)