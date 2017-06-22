UPDATE 2-Demand to ship gasoline on top U.S. pipeline at 6-yr low

(Adds RBOB prices, linespace values)
By Devika Krishna Kumar and Jarrett Renshaw
NEW YORK, June 22 The operator of the biggest
U.S. fuel pipeline system said on Thursday demand to transport
gasoline to the country's populous northeast is the weakest in
six years, the latest symptom of a global oil market grappling
with oversupply.
Summer is typically when gasoline demand peaks in the
world's biggest oil consuming country as motorists hit the road
for vacation, and keeping their gas tanks full strains the
capacity of U.S. refiners and pipelines.
This year, so much fuel is stored in tanks in the Northeast
that Colonial Pipeline Co said in a notice to
customers that demand from refiners and fuel traders to bring
gasoline through its pipeline to the region from refining hubs
in the South was the worst in six years.
For the first time since 2011, demand for the pipeline was
below capacity for a five-day period starting early next week,
Colonial said on Thursday. The news pushed down gasoline prices
in the Gulf region, where the pipeline begins.
Benchmark U.S. gasoline prices led the energy complex
higher and were up about 2.1 percent shortly after midday,
partly boosted by expectations that fewer barrels flowing into
the East Coast would alleviate a glut.
Typically, demand exceeds the pipeline's space, forcing
refiners and traders to supplement delivery with tanker
shipments or imports.
"The only reason they wouldn't be full is clearly that
inventory levels are high enough that there is no incentive to
move product to New York," said Sandy Fielden, director of oil
and products research, Morningstar in Austin, Texas.
Even when inventories are high, shippers typically keep
pumping full volumes just to ensure they keep their rights to
the line space for when they really need it, said Fielden.
"The situation is quite unusual," he said.
The firms using the line have been losing money on pumping
barrels through it for months, because of high inventories and
low prices for gasoline in the northeast. With no sign of those
inventories easing much, refiners and shippers have decided to
cut volumes.
"It's purely economic - why ship into a negative arb(itrage)
for that long," one trader said.
Linespace, a spot market created to trade capacity on the
congested pipeline, turns negative when it becomes unprofitable
to ship barrels from the Gulf Coast to the East Coast. Linespace
on the line has only been positive for six days so far this
year, according to pricing information from S&P Global Platts.
While consumption in the driving season is below the record
volume of 2016, demand in two of the past five weeks has hit
all-time highs, according to the U.S. Energy Information
Administration.
But demand has not had much impact on inventories, because
U.S. refiners are also pumping out a record volume of motor fuel
for the second straight year.
Gasoline inventories in the region are just shy of the
five-year high for this time of year, after falling last week by
1.3 million barrels last week to 67.6 million barrels, according
to the government data.
Global oil prices have languished despite efforts by the
world's top producers to limit output. U.S. crude futures
plunged to a 10-month low on Wednesday.
Colonial Pipeline's main gasoline line, Line 1, which runs
to Greensboro, North Carolina, from Houston, carries about 1.3
million barrels of fuel every day.
Colonial did not detail in its notice to shippers how far
below capacity demand was for the pipeline.
A terminal operator in New York Harbor said tanks were full
and barges that typically move products out of the U.S. gasoline
hub were sitting empty.
"We are typically short barges, but we are long now," the
operator said. "People are just not moving product."
Colonial connects Gulf Coast refineries with markets across
the southern and eastern United States through more than 5,500
miles (8,850 km) of pipelines, delivering gasoline, diesel, jet
fuel and other refined products.
Colonial indicated it did not expect demand to exceed
capacity for the next five-day cycle through the line, and
informed shippers it would therefore not follow the typical
process for rationing space.
Gulf Coast gasoline grades weakened on Thursday.
Conventional motor RU-DIFF-USG fuel fell as much 2 cents to
trade 5 cents per gallon under benchmark gasoline futures on the
New York Mercantile Exchange, before bouncing back to
around -3.25 cents. That was still down from the discount of 3
cents on Wednesday.
(Reporting by Devika Krishna Kumar and Jarrett Renshaw in New
York; Editing by Marguerita Choy and Richard Chang)