US gasoline demand dips on prices, economy-MasterCard

NEW YORK, Aug 9 U.S. retail gasoline demand
fell last week as high prices and economic uncertainty kept
drivers off the road, MasterCard said in its SpendingPulse
report on Tuesday.
Average gasoline demand in the week to Aug. 5 dropped 3.3
percent year-on-year and declined 1.8 percent versus the
previous week, the report said.
Over the latest four weeks, average U.S. gasoline
consumption fell 2.2 percent from year-earlier levels, marking
the 20th straight decline for the four-week average.
Four-week average gasoline demand posted its lowest monthly
figure in July since MasterCard started publicizing its
findings in 2005.
The average price of a gallon of gasoline stayed flat at
$3.70 last week compared with the previous week, although
prices were about 34.5 percent higher than a year earlier.
MasterCard Advisors, a unit of MasterCard Inc (MA.N),
estimates retail gasoline demand based on aggregate sales in
the MasterCard payments system coupled with estimates for other
payment forms including cash and checks.
