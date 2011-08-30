U.S. gasoline demand up as Irene loomed-MasterCard

NEW YORK, Aug 30 U.S. retail gasoline demand
rose last week for the first time in over a month as Eastern
Seaboard residents filled their tanks to evacuate for Hurricane
Irene, MasterCard said in its SpendingPulse report on Tuesday.
Demand rose 1.3 percent in the week to Aug. 26 compared
with a year earlier, largely because of strong consumption
related to the hurricane on the East Coast, MasterCard said.
Compared to the previous week, demand rose 2.5 percent.
The average price of gasoline at the pump last week fell a
cent from the week before to $3.58 a gallon, MasterCard said.
"Prices at the pump are starting to level off as oil prices
in the commodity markets have remained relatively steady,"
MasterCard gasoline analyst John Gamel said in a note.
The four-week average for demand fell 2.7 percent compared
with the same period a year earlier.
MasterCard Advisors, a unit of MasterCard Inc (MA.N),
estimates retail gasoline demand based on aggregate sales in
the MasterCard payments system coupled with estimates for other
payment forms including cash and checks.
(Reporting by Selam Gebrekidan; Editing by Dale Hudson)