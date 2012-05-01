UPDATE 1-US gasoline demand dips, price declines- MasterCard

NEW YORK May 1 U.S. gasoline demand fell last
week even as pump prices fell below year-ago levels,
MasterCard's weekly SpendingPulse data showed on Tuesday.
Last week's gasoline consumption was 5.6 percent lower than
in the same week in 2011. Demand fell by 0.4 percent compared
with a week ago, MasterCard data showed.
Meanwhile, prices at the pump fell 6.00 cents to $3.84 a
gallon in the week to April 27. Pump prices were 1.3 percent
lower than a year earlier, dipping below 2011 levels for the
first time this year, according to MasterCard data.
The U.S. Department of Energy reported on Monday that the
average price of retail gasoline dipped to $3.83 cents a gallon
in the week ending April 30.
Last year, the cost at the pump peaked at $3.97 a gallon in
May, government data shows.
The four-week moving average for demand fell for the 58th
straight time, down 5.2 percent from a comparable period a year
ago, MasterCard's report showed.
MasterCard Advisors, a unit of MasterCard Inc,
estimates retail gasoline demand based on aggregate sales in the
MasterCard payments system coupled with estimates for other
payment forms including cash and checks.