UPDATE 1-US gasoline demand falls in two weeks to Sept. 14-MasterCard

NEW YORK, Sept 18 U.S. retail gasoline demand fell during the past two weeks as the summer driving season came to a close, according to the bi-weekly SpendingPulse report from MasterCard released on Tuesday.

Gasoline use in the world's top oil consumer dropped 1 percent over the two weeks to Sept. 14 compared with the same period last year, MasterCard said. Demand dipped 1.6 percent during the week to Sept. 14 and 0.3 percent in the week to Sept. 7 compared with year-ago levels.

As the driving season waned, weekly consumption of gasoline dropped from 9.1 million barrels per day in the week to Aug. 31 to just under 8.5 million bpd in the week to Sept. 7, according to the report. In the week to Sept. 14, demand rebounded to 8.76 million bpd.

The decrease came amid a 6-cent rise in average U.S. gasoline prices over the past two weeks, and a 43-cent rise over the eight-week period, MasterCard said.

Over the four weeks to Sept. 14, demand was down 0.4 percent compared with last year.

MasterCard Advisors, a unit of MasterCard Inc, estimates retail gasoline demand based on aggregate sales in the MasterCard payments system, coupled with estimates for other payment forms, including cash and checks.