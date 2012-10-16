UPDATE 1-US gasoline demand dips as prices rise

* Gasoline demand down 3.1 pct year over year in last two
weeks
* Pump prices up 4.00 cents/gallon last week
NEW YORK Oct 16 U.S. gasoline demand fell last
week, compared with a year earlier, as a sharp uptick in
southern California gasoline prices raised the average price
motorists paid across the nation, a biweekly report from
MasterCard showed on Tuesday.
Gasoline demand last week fell 3.9 percent from a year
earlier, on top of its 2.4 percent decline, year-over-year, in
the previous week, MasterCard's report showed.
On average, demand over the two weeks ending Oct. 12 fell
3.1 percent lower than a year ago.
The average price of a gallon rose 4.00 cents-a-gallon to
$3.82, 11.7 percent higher than in the same week last year. This
followed a sharp, 31-cent rise in southern California pump
prices over the last two weeks, after refinery outages created a
severe supply shortage there.
MasterCard's data also showed that the four-week moving
average for demand fell 2.1 percent last week. In week-to-week
terms, demand first dropped by 1.7 percent in the week to Oct. 5
then rose by 0.7 percent last week, the report showed.
MasterCard Advisors, a unit of MasterCard Inc,
estimates retail gasoline demand based on aggregate sales in the
MasterCard payments system, coupled with estimates for other
payment forms, including cash and checks.
Earlier this year, MasterCard changed the frequency of its
report from weekly to every other week.