US gasoline demand up last week as prices fall - MasterCard

NEW YORK Jan 24 U.S. retail gasoline demand rose 2.7 percent last week, compared with the week before, as the price for a gallon fell, MasterCard said in its weekly SpendingPulse report on Thursday.

A gallon of gasoline sold for $3.31 on average last week, a cent cheaper than in the week to Jan. 11 and 2.4 percent lower than a year earlier, MasterCard said.
