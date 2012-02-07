US gasoline demand down again with high prices-MasterCard

Feb 7 U.S. motorists drove fewer miles last week as continuing high prices kept consumers away from the pump, MasterCard said in its weekly SpendingPulse report on Tuesday.

Retail gasoline demand fell 5.3 percent from a year ago and 2.8 percent from the previous week, the report said.

Prices rose by 8 cents on average to $3.47 per gallon, 11.9 percent higher than the same week last year.

The four-week average demand fell for the 46th straight time last week, down 4.9 percent compared with a year ago.

MasterCard Advisors, a unit of MasterCard Inc, estimates retail gasoline demand based on aggregate sales in the MasterCard payments system coupled with estimates for other payment forms including cash and checks.