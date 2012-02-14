US gasoline demand dips as prices rise -MasterCard

NEW YORK Feb 14 U.S. gasoline demand fell last week as the retail price of the fuel rose across the nation, MasterCard said in its weekly SpendingPulse report.

Retail gasoline demand for the week fell 5.4 percent from a year ago while dipping 3.1 percent from the previous week, MasterCard said.

The average retail price for a gallon of gasoline rose 3.00 cents last week to $3.50, the data shows. Last week's average pump price was 11.8 percent higher than the same week a year ago.

The report showed the four-week average U.S. demand fell for the 47th straight time last week, down 5.3 percent compared with a year ago.

MasterCard Advisors, a unit of MasterCard Inc, estimates retail gasoline demand based on aggregate sales in the MasterCard payments system coupled with estimates for other payment forms including cash and checks.