UPDATE 1-US gasoline demand down 7 pct yr/yr as price rises -MasterCard

* Prices up 7 cents to $3.60 a gallon
* Gasoline demand up 2.5 pct in week to Feb. 24
* Demand down 6.9 pct from year ago, prices 11.1 pct higher
NEW YORK, Feb 28 U.S. gasoline demand rose
2.5 percent last week as motorists filled up for the Presidents
Day holiday but was down 6.9 percent from a year ago on higher
fuel costs, MasterCard said in its weekly SpendingPulse report
on Tuesday.
In the latest week to Feb. 24, gasoline prices rose 7 cents
to average $3.60 a gallon nationally, and were 11.1 percent
higher than a year earlier, MasterCard said.
The four-week moving average demand dropped 6 percent
compared with last year, the 49th consecutive year-over-year
decline.
"Gasoline demand continues to post steeper year-over-year
declines as we near the end of February, in tandem with the
steady rise in gasoline prices," said John Gamel, gasoline
analyst with MasterCard.
MasterCard Advisors, a unit of MasterCard Inc,
estimates retail gasoline demand based on aggregate sales in the
MasterCard payments system coupled with estimates for other
payment forms including cash and checks.