UPDATE 1-U.S. gasoline demand down 6.5 pct yr/yr -MasterCard

NEW YORK, March 6 U.S. retail gasoline
demand last week was 6.5 percent lower than the same week in
2011, as prices at the pump shot up, MasterCard said in
its weekly SpendingPulse report on Tuesday.
Demand also fell 1.5 percent week over week, MasterCard
added.
A gallon of gasoline on average sold in the week to March 2
for $3.75 across service stations in the country, 15 cents
higher than in the previous week and 9.3 percent more expensive
than a year ago.
The four-week moving average demand dipped for the 50th
straight week, down 6.3 percent from a year ago.
MasterCard Advisors, a unit of MasterCard Inc,
estimates retail gasoline demand based on aggregate sales in the
MasterCard payments system coupled with estimates for other
payment forms including cash and checks.