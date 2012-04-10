CORRECTED-US gasoline prices rise, demand drops-MasterCard

NEW YORK, April 10 U.S. gasoline demand fell once again last week, down 0.8 percent from the previous week, as prices rose to just under $4 a gallon, MasterCard said in its weekly Spending Pulse report on Tuesday.

Gasoline demand in the week to April 6 fell 2.4 percent compared with the same week last year, MasterCard said.

A gallon of gasoline cost $3.94 at the pump last week , 2 cents higher than the previous week. This was 5.9 percent more expensive than a year earlier.

The U.S. department of energy projects retail gasoline prices will peak in May at an average $4.01 a gallon.

MasterCard data also showed the four-week moving average for demand dropped for the 55th straight week, down 4.7 percent from a year earlier.

MasterCard Advisors, a unit of MasterCard Inc, estimates retail gasoline demand based on aggregate sales in the MasterCard payments system coupled with estimates for other payment forms including cash and checks.