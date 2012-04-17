CORRECTED-U.S. gasoline demand down 6.8 pct yr/yr -MasterCard

NEW YORK, April 17 U.S. gasoline demand dropped
by 6.8 percent from a year ago as high prices and rising fuel
efficiency kept pressuring consumption, MasterCard said in its
weekly Spending Pulse report on Tuesday.
Consumption was down 5 percent on a four-week moving average
basis, the 56th straight weekly decline, according to the
report, which covered the week to April 13.
The average U.S. retail price of gasoline dipped 2 cents
from a week earlier to $3.92 a gallon on the week, which was up
2.9 percent from a year ago.
Prices on the West Coast continued to outpace other regions,
averaging $4.19 a gallon last week, a decline of 3 cents for the
week. New England and Central Atlantic prices were the next
highest, averaging $4.00 a gallon, an increase of 4 cents for
New England and 2 cents for the Central Atlantic region.
MasterCard Advisors, a unit of MasterCard Inc,
estimates retail gasoline demand based on aggregate sales in the
MasterCard payments system coupled with estimates for other
payment forms including cash and checks.