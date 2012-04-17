UPDATE 1-U.S. gasoline demand down 6.8 pct yr/yr -MasterCard

* Gasoline demand down 1.3 pct week/week -MasterCard
* Avg US retail gas price dips 2 cents to $3.92
* U.S. gasoline demand
NEW YORK, April 17 U.S. gasoline demand in the
latest week dropped 6.8 percent from a year ago as high prices
and rising fuel efficiency pressured consumption, MasterCard
said in its weekly Spending Pulse report on Tue sday.
Demand for the week to April 13 dipped 1.3 percent compared
with the previous week, according to the report. Consumption was
down 5 percent on a four-week moving average basis, the 56th
straight weekly decline.
The average U.S. retail price of gasoline dipped 2 cents
from a week earlier to $3.92 a gallon on the week, which was up
2.9 percent from a year ago.
Prices on the West Coast continued to outpace other regions,
averaging $4.19 a gallon last week, a decline of 3 cents for the
week. New England and Central Atlantic prices were the
next-highest, averaging $4.00 a gallon, an increase of 4 cents
for New England and 2 cents for the Central Atlantic region.
MasterCard Advisors, a unit of MasterCard Inc,
estimates retail gasoline demand based on aggregate sales in the
MasterCard payments system coupled with estimates for other
payment forms, including cash and checks.