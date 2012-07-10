US gasoline demand down over last two weeks- MasterCard

July 10 U.S. motorists pumped fewer gallons of
gasoline over the last two weeks as they faced economic
uncertainty, MasterCard's SpendingPulse report showed on
Tuesday.
Demand over the two weeks ended on Friday was 4.1 percent
lower than a year earlier, the data showed.
Gasoline consumption last week, including the July 4 holiday
on Wednesday, was down 3 percent from the previous week,
signaling a weak summer driving season.
The average price of gasoline fell 15 cents over the
two-week period to $3.33 a gallon, 7 percent lower than a year
earlier, MasterCard said.
The four-week moving average for demand fell for the 68th
consecutive week, down 3.9 percent from a year earlier.
MasterCard Advisors, a unit of MasterCard Inc,
estimates retail gasoline demand based on aggregate sales in the
MasterCard payments system, coupled with estimates for other
payment forms, including cash and checks.
MasterCard changed the frequency of this report this summer
from weekly to every two weeks.