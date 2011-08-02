UPDATE 1-US gasoline demand down 3.1 pct yr/yr - MasterCard

* Demand down 3.1 percent year-on-year
* Average prices up 15 cents a gallon since early July
By David Sheppard
NEW YORK, Aug 2 U.S. retail gasoline demand fell
sharply in the week to July 29 from year-earlier levels as price
gains since the beginning of July weighed on consumption,
MasterCard said in its SpendingPulse report on Tuesday.
Average gasoline demand dipped 3.1 percent year-on-year, the
weekly report said, though it crept higher by 0.1 percent from the
previous week.
"Higher prices, extreme hot weather and uncertain economic
conditions could all be playing a part in suppressing gasoline
consumption this year," Spending Pulse gasoline analyst John Gamel
said.
"Gasoline prices appeared to have leveled off for now after
some fairly sharp increases in the first half of July."
The average price of a gallon of gasoline rose for the fourth
week running, but the rate of increase slowed, adding just 1 cent
last week at $3.70.
Gasoline prices are up 15 cents since the beginning of July.
Last week's prices were 35.5 percent higher than the same week a
year ago.
Over the latest four weeks, average U.S. gasoline consumption
dropped 1.9 percent from year-ago levels, the 19th consecutive
week that the four-week average has fallen behind last year.
MasterCard Advisors, a unit of MasterCard Inc (MA.N),
estimates retail gasoline demand based on aggregate sales in the
MasterCard payments system coupled with estimates for other
payment forms including cash and checks.
