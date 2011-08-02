UPDATE 1-US gasoline demand down 3.1 pct yr/yr - MasterCard

* Demand down 3.1 percent year-on-year

* Average prices up 15 cents a gallon since early July (Adds bullet points, graphic, byline)

By David Sheppard

NEW YORK, Aug 2 U.S. retail gasoline demand fell sharply in the week to July 29 from year-earlier levels as price gains since the beginning of July weighed on consumption, MasterCard said in its SpendingPulse report on Tuesday.

Average gasoline demand dipped 3.1 percent year-on-year, the weekly report said, though it crept higher by 0.1 percent from the previous week.

"Higher prices, extreme hot weather and uncertain economic conditions could all be playing a part in suppressing gasoline consumption this year," Spending Pulse gasoline analyst John Gamel said.

"Gasoline prices appeared to have leveled off for now after some fairly sharp increases in the first half of July."

The average price of a gallon of gasoline rose for the fourth week running, but the rate of increase slowed, adding just 1 cent last week at $3.70.

Gasoline prices are up 15 cents since the beginning of July. Last week's prices were 35.5 percent higher than the same week a year ago.

Over the latest four weeks, average U.S. gasoline consumption dropped 1.9 percent from year-ago levels, the 19th consecutive week that the four-week average has fallen behind last year.