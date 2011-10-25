版本:
UPDATE 1-US gasoline prices up again, curb demand-MasterCard

 * Demand down 2.8 pct yr-on-yr last week
 * Prices at the pump up 5 cents at $3.47/gal
 (Adds graphic)
 Oct 25 U.S. retail gasoline demand dipped yet again last
week as the price of the fuel rose for a second week running, MasterCard
said in its SpendingPulse report on Tuesday.
 Demand dropped 2.8 percent year-on-year last week as prices at the pump
climbed 5 cents a gallon from the prior week to $3.47, 23 percent higher
than a year ago, the report said.
 Demand fell 1.5 percent compared to the previous week.
 The four-week moving average, down 2.8 percent last week compared with
year-earlier levels, fell for the 31st consecutive time.
 (Graphic: link.reuters.com/mak44s)
 MasterCard Advisors, a unit of MasterCard Inc (MA.N), estimates retail
gasoline demand based on aggregate sales in the MasterCard payments system
coupled with estimates for other payment forms including cash and checks.
 (Reporting by Edward McAllister in New York; Editing by Dale Hudson)

