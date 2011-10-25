UPDATE 1-US gasoline prices up again, curb demand-MasterCard

* Demand down 2.8 pct yr-on-yr last week

* Prices at the pump up 5 cents at $3.47/gal (Adds graphic)

Oct 25 U.S. retail gasoline demand dipped yet again last week as the price of the fuel rose for a second week running, MasterCard said in its SpendingPulse report on Tuesday.

Demand dropped 2.8 percent year-on-year last week as prices at the pump climbed 5 cents a gallon from the prior week to $3.47, 23 percent higher than a year ago, the report said.

Demand fell 1.5 percent compared to the previous week.

The four-week moving average, down 2.8 percent last week compared with year-earlier levels, fell for the 31st consecutive time. (Graphic: link.reuters.com/mak44s)