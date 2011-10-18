US gasoline prices rise, weigh on demand-MasterCard

Oct 18 U.S. retail gasoline demand dipped yet again last week compared with a year earlier as the price of the fuel rose for the first time in a month, MasterCard said in its SpendingPulse report on Tuesday.

Demand dropped 3.1 percent year-on-year after prices at the pump climbed 2 cents a gallon from the previous week.

A gallon of gasoline was 21.3 percent more expensive year-on-year, averaging $3.42 at the pump, MasterCard said.

Still, demand rose 2.2 percent from the previous week.

The four-week moving average, down 2.8 percent last week compared with year-ago levels, fell for the 30th straight time.