版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2011年 10月 26日 星期三 02:00 BJT

US gasoline prices up again, curb demand-MasterCard

 Oct 25 U.S. retail gasoline demand dipped yet
again last week as the price of the fuel rose for a second week
running, MasterCard said in its SpendingPulse report on
Tuesday.
 Demand dropped 2.8 percent year-on-year last week as prices
at the pump climbed 5 cents a gallon from the prior week to
$3.47, 23 percent higher than a year ago, the report said.
 Demand fell 1.5 percent compared to the previous week.
 The four-week moving average, down 2.8 percent last week
compared with year-earlier levels, fell for the 31st
consecutive time.
 MasterCard Advisors, a unit of MasterCard Inc (MA.N),
estimates retail gasoline demand based on aggregate sales in
the MasterCard payments system coupled with estimates for other
payment forms including cash and checks.
 (Reporting by Edward McAllister in New York; Editing by Dale
Hudson)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐