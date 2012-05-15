US gasoline demand up from previous week-MasterCard

NEW YORK May 15 U.S. gasoline demand increased
last week from the previous week as pump prices fell, MasterCard
said in its SpendingPulse report on Tuesday.
Gasoline demand in the week to May 11 rose 4.5 percent, the
report showed. Compared to a year earlier, however, demand was
down 3.6 percent.
A gallon of gasoline sold on average for $3.76 last week, 5
cents cheaper than in the week to May 4.
The four-week moving average for demand fell for the 60th
straight time, down 5.2 percent from the comparable period a
year earlier, MasterCard's weekly report showed.
MasterCard Advisors, a unit of MasterCard Inc,
estimates retail gasoline demand based on aggregate sales in the
MasterCard payments system coupled with estimates for other
payment forms including cash and checks.