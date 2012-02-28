US gasoline demand edges up last week amid holiday - MasterCard

NEW YORK Feb 28 U.S. gasoline demand rose
2.5 percent last week as motorists filled up for the Presidents
Day holiday but was down 6.9 percent from a year ago, MasterCard
said in its weekly SpendingPulse report on Tuesday.
In the latest week to Feb. 24, gasoline prices rose 7 cents
to average $3.60 a gallon nationally, and were 11.1 percent
higher than a year earlier, MasterCard said.
The four-week moving average demand dropped 6 percent
compared with last year, the 49th consecutive year-over-year
decline.
MasterCard Advisors, a unit of MasterCard Inc,
estimates retail gasoline demand based on aggregate sales in the
MasterCard payments system coupled with estimates for other
payment forms including cash and checks.