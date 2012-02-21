版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 2月 21日 星期二 23:20 BJT

L.A. wholesale gasoline jump 13 cts on BP fire-trade

HOUSTON, Feb 21 Wholesale gasoline traded
13 cents higher in the Los Angeles market on Tuesday due to a
Friday fire that idled BP Plc's Cherry Point, Washington,
refinery.	
    March-delivery Gasoline blended to meet California's strict
environmental standards sold at 35 cents a gallon over April
NYMEX RBOB gasoline. It last traded on Friday at 22 cents over.	
    The Cherry Point is the third-largest on the West Coast and
supplies California markets in addition to Washington and
Oregon.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐