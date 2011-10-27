UPDATE 1-LA gasoline jumps on shut Chevron refinery FCC-trade

* Gasoline rises as much as 17 cts on shutdown

* Chevron declines to discuss El Segundo refinery ops (Updates with Chevron no comment, details)

Oct 27 Wholesale gasoline differentials climbed as much as 17 cents a gallon in the Los Angeles market on Thursday morning, on talk of a shut gasoline production unit at California's largest refinery, traders said.

A gasoline-producing fluidic catalytic cracking unit was shutting down on Wednesday at Chevron Corp's ( CVX.N ) 273,000-barrel-per-day (bpd) Los Angeles-area refinery in El Segundo, California, traders said.

A Chevron spokesman declined to discuss operations at the El Segundo refinery.

Repairs on the 73,800-bpd FCC are expected to begin this weekend and last between three and four weeks, the dealers said.

Gasoline blended to meet California's strict environmental standards traded as high as 35 cents a gallon over NYMEX December RBOB gasoline on news of the upcoming shutdown.

California gasoline later retreated to 28 cents over, 10 cents above where it finished on Wednesday. (Reporting by Erwin Seba; editing by Andrea Evans))