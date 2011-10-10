版本:
2011年 10月 10日

L.A. gasoline spikes on shut Conoco unit - trade

 Oct 10 Los Angeles wholesale gasoline
differentials rose 13 cents a gallon on Monday after
ConocoPhillips (COP.N) shut a unit at its
139,000-barrels-per-day refinery in Wilmington, California,
traders said.
 Gasoline blended to meet California's strict environmental
standards last sold at 46 cents a gallon over the November
NYMEX RBOB gasoline contract. Los Angeles wholesale gasoline
had finished at 33 cents a gallon over November NYMEX gasoline
on Friday.
 Conoco has said the unit closure was not expected to affect
production at the refinery.
 (Reporting by Erwin Seba in Houston; Editing by Dale Hudson)

