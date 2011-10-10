L.A. gasoline spikes on shut Conoco unit - trade

BRIEF-CONSOLIDATED HCI HOLDINGS REPORTS Q1 LOSS $0.01 PER SHARE FROM CONT OPS
* CONSOLIDATED HCI HOLDINGS CORPORATION ANNOUNCES ITS 2017 FIRST QUARTER RESULTS
Oct 10 Los Angeles wholesale gasoline
differentials rose 13 cents a gallon on Monday after
ConocoPhillips (COP.N) shut a unit at its
139,000-barrels-per-day refinery in Wilmington, California,
traders said.
Gasoline blended to meet California's strict environmental standards last sold at 46 cents a gallon over the November NYMEX RBOB gasoline contract. Los Angeles wholesale gasoline had finished at 33 cents a gallon over November NYMEX gasoline on Friday.
Conoco has said the unit closure was not expected to affect production at the refinery. (Reporting by Erwin Seba in Houston; Editing by Dale Hudson)
* CONSOLIDATED HCI HOLDINGS CORPORATION ANNOUNCES ITS 2017 FIRST QUARTER RESULTS
* Orvana reports first quarter financial results; operations positioned to deliver increased gold production
Feb 7 Take-Two Interactive Software Inc , best known for its hugely popular "Grand Theft Auto" video game series, cut its profit forecast for its fiscal year 2017, largely due to higher royalty payments.