L.A. gasoline spikes on shut Conoco unit - trade

Oct 10 Los Angeles wholesale gasoline differentials rose 13 cents a gallon on Monday after ConocoPhillips ( COP.N ) shut a unit at its 139,000-barrels-per-day refinery in Wilmington, California, traders said.

Gasoline blended to meet California's strict environmental standards last sold at 46 cents a gallon over the November NYMEX RBOB gasoline contract. Los Angeles wholesale gasoline had finished at 33 cents a gallon over November NYMEX gasoline on Friday.

Conoco has said the unit closure was not expected to affect production at the refinery. (Reporting by Erwin Seba in Houston; Editing by Dale Hudson)