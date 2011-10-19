L.A. gasoline falls 6 cts on refinery repair -trade

HOUSTON Oct 19 Wholesale gasoline differentials fell 6 cents Wednesday in the Los Angeles market as ConocoPhillips (COP.N) completed repairs to a hydrotreater at its 139,000 barrel per day (bpd) Los Angeles-area refinery in Wilmington, California, traders said.

Gasoline blended to meet California's strict environmental standards was offered at a 21.5-cent-a-gallon premium to November NYMEX RBOB gasoline on Wednesday as buyers were unseen in the market, dealers said.

California gasoline finished on Tuesday at 27.5 cents a gallon on top of November NYMEX RBOB. (Reporting by Erwin Seba; Editing by John Picinich)