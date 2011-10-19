L.A. gasoline falls 6 cts on refinery repair -trade

HOUSTON Oct 19 Wholesale gasoline differentials fell 6
cents Wednesday in the Los Angeles market as ConocoPhillips (COP.N)
completed repairs to a hydrotreater at its 139,000 barrel per day (bpd) Los
Angeles-area refinery in Wilmington, California, traders said.
Gasoline blended to meet California's strict environmental standards
was offered at a 21.5-cent-a-gallon premium to November NYMEX RBOB gasoline
on Wednesday as buyers were unseen in the market, dealers said.
California gasoline finished on Tuesday at 27.5 cents a gallon on top
of November NYMEX RBOB.
