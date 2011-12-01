LA gasoline up on shut El Segundo crude unit-trade

BRIEF-Manchester United PLC Q2 basic earnings per share 10.69 pence
* Manchester United PLC says Q2 adjusted basic earnings per share 10.63 pence
HOUSTON Dec 1 Wholesale gasoline differentials climbed 5.75 cents a gallon in the Los Angeles market on Thursday morning after a crude distillation unit was shut overnight at Chevron Corp's 273,000 barrel-per-day (bpd) El Segundo, California, refinery, traders said.
A power outage, possibly due to fierce Santa Ana winds, knocked out power to the refinery and triggered a fire in the crude unit, according to trade sources.
A Chevron representative was not immediately available to discuss refinery operations.
California gasoline sold as high as a 0.25 cent discount to January NYMEX RBOB gasoline. CARBOB traded late Wednesday at a 6 cent discount to RBOB.
NEW YORK, Feb 9 Private equity firm KKR & Co LP reported lower-than-expected earnings on Thursday as losses in privately held investments that have yet to be realized dragged on overall performance.
* Tremor Video reports strong full-year and record fourth-quarter 2016 financial results; announces ceo transition