L.A. gasoline difs jump 9 cts on Tesoro work -trade

HOUSTON Nov 16 Wholesale gasoline differentials jumped 9 cents on Wednesday due to ongoing work at Tesoro Corp's (TSO.N) 100,000-barrel-per-day (bpd) Los Angeles-area refinery in Wilmington, California, traders said.

Gasoline blended to meet California's strict environmental standards sold at an 8-cent premium on top of December NYMEX RBOB gasoline futures on Wednesday in the Los Angeles market. Gasoline finished on Tuesday at a 1-cent discount to December RBOB.

Tesoro filed notices with state pollution regulators on Monday that a planned overhaul at the refinery would be extended through Friday. (Reporting by Erwin Seba; editing by Bob Burgdorfer)