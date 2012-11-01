UPDATE 2-U.S. eases clean gasoline rules in East after Sandy

* EPA waives clean gasoline rules for 16 states
* Waivers last through Nov 20
* Also waives diesel rule for generators in NJ
* Gasoline crunch could linger amid 2 refinery outages
By Timothy Gardner
WASHINGTON, Oct 31 The U.S. environmental
regulator waived clean gasoline requirements through Nov. 20 on
the eastern seaboard to help ease a supply crunch after
Hurricane Sandy ripped across the region's energy system.
"I have determined that an 'extreme and unusual fuel supply
circumstance' exists that will prevent the distribution of an
adequate supply of gasoline to consumers," Lisa Jackson, the
head of the Environmental Protection Agency, said in a letter on
Wednesday to governors of the states.
New York, New Jersey and Pennsylvania and 13 other states
had requested a waiver in requirements to sell reformulated
gasoline, or RFG, in smog-plagued regions of the country. The
waiver also applies to states in the mid-Atlantic including
Maryland and states in the South including Tennessee, North
Carolina and South Carolina.
Sandy damaged petroleum storage facilities and caused
pipeline delays that are projected to prevent the distribution
of RFG in areas hit by the storm, Jackson said in the letter.
East Coast fuel supplies could be tight into next week as
flooding and downed power lines slowed the recovery of two New
Jersey refineries, including the Phillips 66 Bayway
plant, the region's second largest.
On Wednesday some drivers in New Jersey were forming long
lines to buy gasoline and causing traffic delays on several
highways. On Route 17 in the north of the state lines to buy
gasoline were backing up onto the road.
"Route 17 is like a parking lot with cars lined up in the
slow lane on both sides," said Erin Gardner Myers, a motorist
coming home from work. "It's really bad out here."
Under the waiver the EPA will allow fuel retailers to sell
conventional gasoline in place of RFG effective immediately. It
also allows some states to mix conventional and RFG to ease
supply issues.
A copy of the letter can be seen here:
Earlier on Wednesday, the EPA granted a waiver for operators
of generators and pumps in New Jersey to use heating oil in
place of ultra low sulfur diesel to help ease a supply crunch of
that fuel.
An energy expert said fuel waivers were one of the things
the few things the Obama administration could do to help people
with energy problems after the storm.
"There's not much they can do about getting the power back
on, but the government can at least lead on this so people know
things are going to get better," said Lucian Pugliaresi,
president of the Energy Policy Research Foundation, Inc.