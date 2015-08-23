Average U.S. gas price steady over past 2 weeks -Lundberg survey

Aug 23 The average price of a gallon of gasoline
in the United States remained steady in the past two weeks, as
price rises in several Midwest cities offset cuts in the West,
according to the Lundberg survey released on Sunday.
Regular grade gasoline dropped just one-third of a cent to
average $2.71 per gallon, according to the biweekly survey
conducted on Aug. 21.
While a rebound in gasoline supply has helped lower prices
in California, motorists elsewhere in the country reeled from
increases as the largest crude distillation unit of BP PLC's
Whiting, Indiana refinery remained closed for repairs.
The average price of gasoline is down 77 cents a gallon from
the same year-ago period, according to the survey.
"From here, big retail gasoline price cuts are very likely,
unless crude oil prices reverse course and climb back up to the
May and June levels," said survey publisher Trilby Lundberg in
Camarillo, California.
U.S. crude touched a new 6-1/2-year low of $39.86 per
barrel on Friday following weekly data that showed U.S. energy
firms added two oil drilling rigs last week, the fifth increase
in a row. It settled at $40.45 a barrel.
The rise in the number of rigs emerging after a
second-quarter lull in prices is adding to concerns that U.S.
shale production is responding slowly to falling prices,
prolonging a global glut.
Lundberg said the lower U.S. crude price may cause refiners
and gasoline retailers to slash selling prices - spoiling their
currently wide margins - as they try to gain a leg up on their
competition.
"Retail gasoline prices may well fall more than 20 cents per
gallon in coming weeks if crude oil prices do not surge,"
Lundberg said.
The highest-priced gasoline in the survey area of the 48
contiguous U.S. states was in Los Angeles at $3.67 per gallon,
down from $3.80 in the Aug. 7 survey.
The lowest price was in Charleston, South Carolina at $2.10
per gallon.
